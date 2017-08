Oct 3 (Reuters) - Crosswood SA :

* Reports H1 net profit of 2.0 million euros ($2.2 million) versus 1.8 million euros a year ago

* NAV per share as of June 30 is 4.94 euros versus 4.80 euros at December 31 Source text: bit.ly/2dlIp6D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)