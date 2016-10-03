FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Best Buy agrees to pay $3.8 million civil penalty
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Best Buy agrees to pay $3.8 million civil penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Best Buy agrees to pay $3.8 million civil penalty, implement internal compliance program for distributing and selling recalled products

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Between September 2010 and October 2015, Best Buy sold about 600 recalled items, including more than 400 canon cameras, to consumers

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Agreement settles charges that Best Buy knowingly sold 16 different recalled products during 2010 through 2015 Source text :

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.