BRIEF-Whitestone REIT acquires two properties with operating partnership units

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Whitestone Reit
* Whitestone REIT says two properties were acquired for a total purchase price of $72.5 million
* Purchase was funded using 54% equity and 46% debt from company's unsecured credit facility
* Op units to be redeemable, on a 1-for-1 basis, for cash at 1 Whitestone common share or, at Whitestone's election, Whitestone common shares
* La Mirada and Seville will be immediately accretive to earnings, add to cash flow
* Acquires two properties with operating partnership units, valued at $19.00 per unit, combined with cash and debt; The La Mirada And Seville Community Centers in Scottsdale, Arizona are an expansion of the company's "Internet resistant" business model portfolio
* Equity portion consisted of issuance of 621,053 operating partnership units ("op units") priced at $19.00 per unit