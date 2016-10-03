BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor says adopted a restructuring plan

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp
* A portion of charges may be recorded and paid in cash through fiscal year 2017 - SEC filing
* Cypress semiconductor corp says on september 27, 2016, co adopted a restructuring plan
* Expects to eliminate approximately 500 positions from its global workforce across all business and functional areas
* Expects to record and pay cash employee severance and other related charges in a range of about $40 million to $50 million, primarily in q3 and q4
* 2016 restructuring plan may not result in a material reduction in future operating expenses
* Plans to reinvest portion of savings generated from 2016 restructuring plan into employee related matters, business initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: