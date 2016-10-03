FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunedison responds to claims and allegations made by Terraform Power and Terraform Global
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunedison responds to claims and allegations made by Terraform Power and Terraform Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sunedison Inc

* "Sunedison disagrees with many of statements, claims and allegations made by Yieldcos in their press releases"

* No date has been established yet in bankruptcy cases for objecting to proofs of claims

* Sunedison, Inc. Responds to claims and allegations made by Terraform Power, Inc., and Terraform Global, Inc.

* Sunedison confirms that settlement discussions with Yieldcos have commenced

* Settlement discussions relate to alleged claims asserted by Yieldcos, claims that Sunedison Estate is reviewing,may assert against yieldcos

* "will evaluate proposed transactions based on value they deliver to Sunedison's bankruptcy estate"

* Anticipated that ultimately there will be resolution of dispute regarding claims alleged by Yieldcos,claims that co holds against yieldcos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
