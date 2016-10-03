BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners announces the acquisition of Point Comfort terminal assets

Oct 3 (Reuters) - NGL Energy Partners Lp
* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces the acquisition of point comfort terminal assets
* Point comfort facility will have an initial truck receipt capacity of at least 30,000 barrels per day
* Point comfort facility will have an initial marine loading capacity of up to 20,000 barrels per hour
* Terminal can be expanded to meet future market demand
* NGL Energy Partners Lp says expects terminal to be ready for commercial service in April of 2017
