a year ago
BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners announces the acquisition of Point Comfort terminal assets
October 3, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners announces the acquisition of Point Comfort terminal assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - NGL Energy Partners Lp

* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces the acquisition of point comfort terminal assets

* Point comfort facility will have an initial truck receipt capacity of at least 30,000 barrels per day

* Point comfort facility will have an initial marine loading capacity of up to 20,000 barrels per hour

* Terminal can be expanded to meet future market demand

* NGL Energy Partners Lp says expects terminal to be ready for commercial service in April of 2017

* Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
