BRIEF-American Equity Investment Life Holding enters credit agreement for $150 mln

Oct 3 (Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Co

* Entered into credit agreement for $150 million unsecured revolving credit facility and $100 million term loan

* Credit agreement replaces company's prior credit agreement dated November 22, 2013

* Revolving facility maturity date is Sept 30, 2021, term loan maturity date is Sept 30, 2019- sec filing

* Proceeds of term loan towards capital, surplus of a subsidiary, american equity investment life insurance company