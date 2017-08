Oct 3 (Reuters) - Providence And Worcester Railroad

* On Sept 30, fourth lawsuit was brought in Rhode Island superior court challenging proposed sale of company to G&W

* On or about Sept 21, co and directors served with two lawsuits brought in Rhode Island superior court challenging merger

* On Sept 26, third lawsuit was brought in Rhode Island superior court also challenging proposed sale of co to Genesee & Wyoming