BRIEF-China Keli qtrly total rises 6.7 pct to $3.6 mln
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share ("eps") were -$0.008 in q1 2017, compared with -$0.003 in q1 2016.
Oct 3 Netease Inc
* Netease Inc says announces confidential submission of draft registration statement by Netease media
* Number of shares proposed to be offered and sold and dollar amount proposed to be raised in proposed IPO have not yet been determined
* Netease Inc says proposed IPO is expected to commence after SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has sent documents to potential bidders presenting the sale of subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA, formally launching a reworked plan to sell a stake in the fuel unit.
* Reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion