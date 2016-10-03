FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-SBA Communications Corp says board approves REIT conversion
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SBA Communications Corp says board approves REIT conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - SBA Communications Corp

* May use operating losses to offset REIT taxable income;required distributions to shareholders may be reduced/eliminated until such time

* Does not expect that it will be required to make distribution of accumulated earnings,profits in connection with reit conversion

* SBA Communications Corporation board approves REIT conversion

* SBA intends to elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2016

* In connection with its REIT conversion, sba proposes to merge with and into a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
