BRIEF-SBA Communications Corp says board approves REIT conversion

Oct 3 (Reuters) - SBA Communications Corp

* May use operating losses to offset REIT taxable income;required distributions to shareholders may be reduced/eliminated until such time

* Does not expect that it will be required to make distribution of accumulated earnings,profits in connection with reit conversion

* SBA Communications Corporation board approves REIT conversion

* SBA intends to elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2016

* In connection with its REIT conversion, sba proposes to merge with and into a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: