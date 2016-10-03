FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Marchex announces CEO and board transitions
October 3, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marchex announces CEO and board transitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Marchex Inc

* Marchex announces CEO and board transitions

* Board of directors has created an interim office of CEO subject to oversight by Anne Devereux-Mills as chairman

* Board of directors will begin a search for company's next ceo

* Company is reiterating its Q3 revenue guidance for $30 million or more

* For adjusted OIBA in Q3, Marchex now expects a range of a loss of $3.5 million to $4.5 million including adjustments

* For Q3 adjusted EBITDA, company now expects a range of a loss of $2.5 million to $3.5 million

* Pete Christothoulou has resigned as CEO, effective immediately

* Anne Devereux-Mills, board member, has assumed responsibilities as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

