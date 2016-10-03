BRIEF-Acelrx Pharma says amended loan and security deal with Hercules Tech II and Hercules Capital Inc
* Among other things, amendment extends interest-only period from October 1, 2016 to April 1, 2017 - SEC filing
Oct 3 Green Plains Inc
* Revolving loan commitment provides for principal borrowings of up to $15 million through October 3, 2022-SEC filing
* On October 3, 2016 entered into a credit agreement in order to partially fund the transaction with Sci Ingredients Holdings, Inc
* Entered into a credit agreement & borrowed $130 million under the term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adopts A Short Term stockholder protection rights agreement
* On Sept 30, entered amendment to revolving credit agreement; amendment to extend termination date from Sept 30, 2020 to Sept 30, 2021