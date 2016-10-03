FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Salesforce.com to acquire Krux
October 3, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Salesforce.com to acquire Krux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc

* Company entered into an agreement and plan of reorganization ( "merger agreement") to acquire krux

* Shares to be issued to be determined based on volume-weighted average closing price of stock during 10 trading days ending on 2nd trading day before closing

* Company expects to pay approximately $340 million in cash and to issue shares of company common stock

* Company has agreed to assume stock options and other equity awards of krux

* If deal is consummated, expects to issue at closing between about 3.4 million and about six million shares of co - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

