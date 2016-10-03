BRIEF-Elad Canada inc to buy 3.7 million units of Agellan Commercial REIT

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Elad Canada Inc

* Entered agreement to acquire 3.7 million units of agellan commercial real estate investment trust

* Units of agellan to be acquired by elad genesis ltd partnership, subsidiary of elad, at a price of $9.82 per unit

* Intends to engage with members of agellan's board regarding its business,prospects,board composition among other things

* As a result of acquisition elad will own or control approximately 13.4% of issued and outstanding units of agellan