FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Centene submits final filing for 2017 benefit plan design
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Centene submits final filing for 2017 benefit plan design

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Centene Corp

* Says plan design changes will become effective January 1, 2017

* Changes include increase in out-of-network maximum out-of-pocket level to $25,000/$50,000 (individual/family) for all plans

* Changes include reduction to 150 percent of medicare rate for out-of-network facilities (from 190 percent of medicare rate)

* Changes include reduction of reimbursement for out-of-network physicians and all other services and supplies to 100 percent of medicare rate

* Submitted final filing for 2017 benefit plan design and rate adjustments associated with off-exchange PPO individual and family plans

* Changes include premium rate increase of 9.9 percent, reduction of out-of-network physicians reimbursement,other services,supplies to 100 percent medicare rate

* Changes include increase to $5,000/$10,000 for out-of-network deductible for platinum and gold plans from no deductible in 2016

* Changes include elimination of default rate of 75 percent of billed charges for out-of-network services that do not have a medicare rate Source: (bit.ly/2dmtR6q) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.