BRIEF-Centene submits final filing for 2017 benefit plan design

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Centene Corp

* Says plan design changes will become effective January 1, 2017

* Changes include increase in out-of-network maximum out-of-pocket level to $25,000/$50,000 (individual/family) for all plans

* Changes include reduction to 150 percent of medicare rate for out-of-network facilities (from 190 percent of medicare rate)

* Changes include reduction of reimbursement for out-of-network physicians and all other services and supplies to 100 percent of medicare rate

* Submitted final filing for 2017 benefit plan design and rate adjustments associated with off-exchange PPO individual and family plans

* Changes include premium rate increase of 9.9 percent, reduction of out-of-network physicians reimbursement,other services,supplies to 100 percent medicare rate

* Changes include increase to $5,000/$10,000 for out-of-network deductible for platinum and gold plans from no deductible in 2016

* Changes include elimination of default rate of 75 percent of billed charges for out-of-network services that do not have a medicare rate