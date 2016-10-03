BRIEF-China Keli qtrly total rises 6.7 pct to $3.6 mln
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share ("eps") were -$0.008 in q1 2017, compared with -$0.003 in q1 2016.
Oct 3 Centene Corp
* Says plan design changes will become effective January 1, 2017
* Changes include increase in out-of-network maximum out-of-pocket level to $25,000/$50,000 (individual/family) for all plans
* Changes include reduction to 150 percent of medicare rate for out-of-network facilities (from 190 percent of medicare rate)
* Changes include reduction of reimbursement for out-of-network physicians and all other services and supplies to 100 percent of medicare rate
* Submitted final filing for 2017 benefit plan design and rate adjustments associated with off-exchange PPO individual and family plans
* Changes include premium rate increase of 9.9 percent, reduction of out-of-network physicians reimbursement,other services,supplies to 100 percent medicare rate
* Changes include increase to $5,000/$10,000 for out-of-network deductible for platinum and gold plans from no deductible in 2016
* Changes include elimination of default rate of 75 percent of billed charges for out-of-network services that do not have a medicare rate Source: (bit.ly/2dmtR6q) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share ("eps") were -$0.008 in q1 2017, compared with -$0.003 in q1 2016.
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has sent documents to potential bidders presenting the sale of subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA, formally launching a reworked plan to sell a stake in the fuel unit.
* Reported assets under management at september 30, 2016 of $113.2 billion