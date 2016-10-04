FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
October 4, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NN group to transfer its Irish reinsurance portfolio to Canada Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nn Group Nv :

* NN group to transfer its Irish reinsurance portfolio to Canada Life

* The portfolio transfer and the capital repatriation are expected to result in a total after tax loss of approximately 25 million euros ($28.0 million) (pre-tax loss of approximately 55 million euros)

* NN Re (Ireland) ltd. expected to hand back its reinsurance license and repatriate capital for approximately 65 million euros to NN group in the fourth quarter of 2016

* These transactions will not impact NN group's reinsurance business in the Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

