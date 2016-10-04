BRIEF-NN group to transfer its Irish reinsurance portfolio to Canada Life

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nn Group Nv :

* NN group to transfer its Irish reinsurance portfolio to Canada Life

* The portfolio transfer and the capital repatriation are expected to result in a total after tax loss of approximately 25 million euros ($28.0 million) (pre-tax loss of approximately 55 million euros)

* NN Re (Ireland) ltd. expected to hand back its reinsurance license and repatriate capital for approximately 65 million euros to NN group in the fourth quarter of 2016

* These transactions will not impact NN group's reinsurance business in the Netherlands ($1 = 0.8932 euros)