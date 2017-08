Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q1 2016/17 revenue 515 million Danish crowns ($77.4 million) versus 506 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2016/17 EBIT loss 89 million crowns versus loss 82 million crowns year ago

* 2015/16 has been adjusted for non-recurring and aperiodic items and costs and license fees previously allocated to the Automotive business

* Outlook for 2016/17 remains unchanged

