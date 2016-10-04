BRIEF-Carillion wins 350 mln stg contract for Nationwide Building Society

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Carillion Plc :

* Carillion wins 350 million stg support services contract for Nationwide Building Society

* Has been awarded a seven-year contract to provide facilities management services for Nationwide Building Society

* Contract has potential to be extended for a further three years

* Will provide a wide range of hard and soft facilities management and workplace services for Nationwide's headquarters in Swindon

* New contract commences on 1 October 2016