BRIEF-Adecco announces acquisition of D4, LLC

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Adecco Group Ag

* The Adecco Group announces acquisition of D4, LLC

* Adecco says D4 is a leader in eDiscovery litigation support with annual revenues of approximately USD 30 million

* Adecco says D4 will be combined with the Adecco Group's subsidiary Special Counsel, the largest provider of legal staffing and recruiting solutions in the USA

* Terms of the transaction, which closed on October 3, 2016, have not been disclosed