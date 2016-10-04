FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Gimv acquires 60 pct stake in Acceo
#Financials
October 4, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gimv acquires 60 pct stake in Acceo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gimv NV :

* Gimv invests in Acceo's further growth alongside management

* Gimv acquires about 60 pct stake in Acceo next to founder/CEO Stephane Dore and management

* Gimv takes about 60 pct stake in company by acquiring shares previously owned by Ekkio Capital (40 pct) and by providing partial liquidity to founder and management

* Acceo is an independent French provider of inspection and certification services for buildings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
