BRIEF-ABB CEO says will consider M&A in Power Grids

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd

* CEO says company will continue active portfolio management, continuously review portfolio -media call

* CEO says will consider M&A in power grids -media call

* CEO says sees sales and cost synergies from keeping power grids business

* CEO says sees tough conditions continuing in Q3 Europe, U.S.

* CEO says has spoken with large shareholders Investor AB and Cevian this morning

* CEO says we have a very good dialogue with shareholders. Had a friendly and open conversation with Investor AB and Cevian Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)