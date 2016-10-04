BRIEF-ABB CEO says will consider M&A in Power Grids

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd
* CEO says company will continue active portfolio management, continuously review portfolio -media call
* CEO says will consider M&A in power grids -media call
* CEO says sees sales and cost synergies from keeping power grids business
* CEO says sees tough conditions continuing in Q3 Europe, U.S.
* CEO says has spoken with large shareholders Investor AB and Cevian this morning
* CEO says we have a very good dialogue with shareholders. Had a friendly and open conversation with Investor AB and Cevian Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)