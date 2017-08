Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tie Kinetix NV :

* Tie Kinetix: order intake in excess of 1 million euros

* Announces an order intake for month of Sept. 2016 in excess of 1.2 million euros

* Order intake for Q4 2016 (July, August, September) in total amounted to eur 3.0 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)