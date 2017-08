Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA :

* Buys 31 percent of insurance company PT Asuransi Bina Dana Arta Tbk (ABDA) in Indonesia for 92.3 million euros ($103.2 million)

* Says already held 20 percent in ABDA, now holds majority stake

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)