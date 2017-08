Oct 4 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc :

* Acquires UK-based SBAT, social media sports news, betting and tips website

* Purchase price amounts to upfront payment of 3.2 million euros ($3.58 million) with additional earn-out of maximum of 10.5 million euros

* Says with acquisition strengthens and diversifies its position within paid media by adding social media advertising Source text: bit.ly/2doCnj9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)