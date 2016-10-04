FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ericsson says to reduce workforce by 3,000 in Sweden
#Communications Equipment
October 4, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ericsson says to reduce workforce by 3,000 in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ericsson :

* Announces changes in operations in Sweden

* Says intends to reduce 3,000 positions in production, research and development and sales and administration

* Says intends to recruit about 1,000 research and development positions in Sweden over the coming three years,

* Ericsson says will also make general cost reductions and take out external costs, primarily by reducing the number of consultants in sweden by 900,

* Ericsson says the cost and efficiency program targeting savings of SEK 9 billion during 2017, is progressing according to plan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
