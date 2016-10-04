FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pharma Mar and Boryung Pharm sign licensing deal for Aplidin in South Korea
October 4, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pharma Mar and Boryung Pharm sign licensing deal for Aplidin in South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA :

* Pharma Mar and Boryung Pharm have signed a licensing agreement to commercialize the marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (plitidepsin) in South Korea

* Under terms of the deal, Pharma Mar will receive an upfront payment, royalties and additional remunerations upon achieving regulatory milestones with Aplidin

* PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights and will supply the finished product to Boryung Pharm for commercial use Source text: bit.ly/2dNiRP8

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

