BRIEF-Pharma Mar and Boryung Pharm sign licensing deal for Aplidin in South Korea

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pharma Mar SA :

* Pharma Mar and Boryung Pharm have signed a licensing agreement to commercialize the marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (plitidepsin) in South Korea

* Under terms of the deal, Pharma Mar will receive an upfront payment, royalties and additional remunerations upon achieving regulatory milestones with Aplidin

* PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights and will supply the finished product to Boryung Pharm for commercial use Source text: bit.ly/2dNiRP8

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)