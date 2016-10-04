FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Polish PZU CEO says considering subordinated debt issue by 2020
#Financials
October 4, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish PZU CEO says considering subordinated debt issue by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - PZU :

* The chief executive officer of Poland's largest insurer PZU said on Tuesday that the company is considering issuing subordinated debt by the end of 2020.

* Michal Krupinski also told reporters that even if PZU takes part in a potential share issue of Alior Bank, it will not affect PZU's dividend in 2017.

* He also said that if PZU does not take part in a merger or acquisition in a given year, the dividend may amount to 80 percent of its profits.

* Krupinski also said he aims to increase the dividend per share ratio in the coming years. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

