BRIEF-Indra and GE sign deal to develop industrial Internet applications
* Indra and GE have signed an agreement to develop industrial Internet applications on Predix, GE's operating system for the industrial internet
Oct 4 Royal Mail Plc :
* GLS acquires Golden State Overnight
* General Logistics Systems (GLS) has acquired regional next day parcel delivery company, Golden State Overnight Delivery Service Inc
* Acquisition provides GLS with a focused and targeted market position in this geography
* Total consideration paid for GSO is $90 million (about 70 million stg), which will be funded from existing resources
* Transaction is expected to be economic profit accretive 5 for GLS in 2019-20.
* GSO will be fully consolidated within GLS for reporting purposes but will be managed as a separate entity
* Says Dana Hyatt, chief executive officer, who will continue to lead company, together with GSO's existing management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Indra and GE have signed an agreement to develop industrial Internet applications on Predix, GE's operating system for the industrial internet
LONDON, Oct 4 European shares advanced on Tuesday, with Germany's Deutsche Bank hitting a two-week high following recent steep losses and the world's biggest education company Pearson gaining after encouraging comments by Morgan Stanley.
HONG KONG, Oct 4 Hong Kong tycoon Peter Woo's Wharf Holdings Ltd has agreed to sell its telecom business to a consortium of TPG Capital Management LP and MBK Partners for HK$9.5 billion ($1.22 billion), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.