Oct 4 (Reuters) - Amtek Auto

* Amtek Auto clarifies on news item "Mahindra CIE amongst others interested in Amtek Auto's overseas assets"

* Considering means to de-leverage balance sheet by selling non-core business, minority stake in overseas cos, sale of industrial real estate assets Source text: (bit.ly/2dGkNoh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)