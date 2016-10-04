BRIEF-Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust entered into sale and purchase agreement to buy office building

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Says atrium reit managers sdn. bhd. , the manager of the company, entered into a sale and purchase agreement
* Agreement in respect of a double storey office with annexed 2 adjoining single storey factories located at Persiaran Sabak Bernam,
* Deal for a consideration of 23 million rgt
* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material effect to the earnings of atrium reit for fy ending 31 december 2016
