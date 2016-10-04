FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust entered into sale and purchase agreement to buy office building
October 4, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust entered into sale and purchase agreement to buy office building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Atrium Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Says atrium reit managers sdn. bhd. , the manager of the company, entered into a sale and purchase agreement

* Agreement in respect of a double storey office with annexed 2 adjoining single storey factories located at Persiaran Sabak Bernam,

* Deal for a consideration of 23 million rgt

* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material effect to the earnings of atrium reit for fy ending 31 december 2016

Source text (bit.ly/2dXl8Xj)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
