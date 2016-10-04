BRIEF-Silver Bear announces positive updated mine plan and feasibility study at the Mangazeisky Silver Project, Yakutia, Russia

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Silver Bear Resources Inc

* Company is on track to commence steady state production starting in Q1 2017

* Updated Mangazeisky mine plan requires no change to process facility design and associated infrastructure

* Silver Bear announces positive updated mine plan and feasibility study at the Mangazeisky Silver Project, Yakutia, Russia

* 66% increase in pre-tax NPV to US$132.6 million for Vertikalny Central deposit of its Mangazeisky Silver Project