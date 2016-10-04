FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silver Bear announces positive updated mine plan and feasibility study at the Mangazeisky Silver Project, Yakutia, Russia
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Silver Bear announces positive updated mine plan and feasibility study at the Mangazeisky Silver Project, Yakutia, Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Silver Bear Resources Inc

* Company is on track to commence steady state production starting in Q1 2017

* Updated Mangazeisky mine plan requires no change to process facility design and associated infrastructure

* Silver Bear announces positive updated mine plan and feasibility study at the Mangazeisky Silver Project, Yakutia, Russia

* 66% increase in pre-tax NPV to US$132.6 million for Vertikalny Central deposit of its Mangazeisky Silver Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

