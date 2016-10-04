BRIEF-Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer
* Penn West announces new Chief Executive Officer, David French, to succeed Dave Roberts
Oct 4 Urban Communications Inc
* Urban Communications Inc acquires private network in downtown Vancouver to meet growing demand in the business market
* Acquisition will cost an estimated C$2.2 million over 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal in an all cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shore Capital Partners announces sale of Clearpath Diagnostics