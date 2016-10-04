FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BMO financial group amends regulatory capital ratios
October 4, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BMO financial group amends regulatory capital ratios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal

* BMO financial group amends regulatory capital ratios

* Amending its previously disclosed regulatory capital ratios for first three quarters of 2016

* "no change to net income, shareholders' equity or common equity tier 1 capital and no change to risk of business."

* Basel III capital ratios excluding impact of floor would be unchanged from those previously disclosed

* Previously reported Q3 2016 basel III CET1 ratio was 10.5%; revised CET1 ratio is 10.0%, with application of floor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
