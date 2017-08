Oct 4 (Reuters) - SABMiller Plc :

* Scheme of arrangement sanctioned by Court

* High Court of Justice in England and Wales has today sanctioned scheme of arrangement from AB InBev deal

* Is expected that UK scheme effective time will be at or around 6.15 pm (London time) on Oct 4, 2016