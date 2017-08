Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nulegacy Gold Corp :

* Nulegacy arranges 20 million c$0.45/unit financing

* Non-Brokered private placement financing of 20 million units at a price of c$0.45 per unit for gross proceeds of c$9.0 million

* Extra funding will permit co to plan much expanded 2017 drilling program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: