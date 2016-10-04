FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Yes Bank CEO sees 75 bps further monetary easing in coming months
October 4, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yes Bank CEO sees 75 bps further monetary easing in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Yes Bank:

* Yes bank CEO says "backed by a healthy set of domestic macros and sustained global deflation, i expect 75 bps further easing in coming months."

* Rate cut to boost sentiment, contribute towards "reinvigorating growth impulses" in infrastructure, construction & manufacturing sectors Source text: "The maiden policy decision taken by RBI's MPC is completely justified by the ongoing disinflation in the economy. Today's rate cut will boost sentiment and contribute towards reinvigorating growth impulses in the infrastructure, construction & manufacturing sectors. Backed by a healthy set of domestic macros and sustained global deflation, I expect 75 bps further easing in the coming months."

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

