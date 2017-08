Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG :

* Tele Columbus announces the launch of an amendment of its senior credit facilities

* Has announced amendment of its 1.38 billion euros ($1.54 billion)senior credit facilities

* Company expects transaction to be closed by end of October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)