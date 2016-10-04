FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch Inbev welcomes court sanction of UK scheme of arrangement
#Beverages - Brewers
October 4, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch Inbev welcomes court sanction of UK scheme of arrangement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :

* Anheuser-Busch Inbev welcomes court sanction of UK scheme of arrangement

* Welcomes SABMiller PLC's announcement that the High Court of Justice in England and Wales has sanctioned the UK scheme

* It is expected that the UK scheme will become effective at or around 6.15 pm (London time) later on Oct. 4

* Trading in SABMiller shares will be suspended with effect from 7.30 am (London time) on Oct. 5

* The expected timetable of principal events remains as set out in the announcement made by AB Inbev relating to the approval of its shareholders on Sept. 28 Source text : bit.ly/2dGo3Vh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

