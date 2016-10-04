FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HarbourVest urges SVG shareholders to accept offer
#Financials
October 4, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HarbourVest urges SVG shareholders to accept offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - HarbourVest Structured SolutionsIII:

* Offer update

* Despite board of SVG Capital that it would be in a position to update investors as to its talks with other parties, no announcement made

* HarbourVest urges shareholders to accept offer, which has a deadline of 1.00 pm on Thursday Oct. 6 2016

* HarbourVest's full and final cash offer of 650 pence per share provides shareholders with clarity and certainty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

