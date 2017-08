Oct 4 (Reuters) - Unibet Group Plc

* As Therese Hillman has been appointed new CFO of NetEnt AB she has decided to resign from the Board of Unibet Group plc as this board appointment could be conflict of interest with her new employment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)