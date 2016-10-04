FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines expects Sept. quarter operating margin of about 18-19 pct
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines expects Sept. quarter operating margin of about 18-19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Expects Sept quarter operating margin of about 18-19 percent, which includes 1.5 pts of impact from the August outage

* For Sept quarter, unit revenue is expected to decline about 7 percent

* Sees Sept quarter cargo & other revenue $1.35-$1.45 billion, average fuel price per gallon of $1.47-$1.52, profit sharing expense of about $325 million

* Expects to record roughly $250 million of other expenses in september quarter - SEC filing

* Non - fuel unit costs including profit sharing for sept quarter are expected to be flat versus prior year

* Sees Sept quarter casm-ex including profit sharing about flat, system capacity up about 1.5 percent Source text (bit.ly/2dGJVeO) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
