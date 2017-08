Oct 4 (Reuters) - Eastern Treads Ltd:

* Business order from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)

* Eastern treads ltd says obtained repeated order to supply 540 mt of tyre retreading materials to KSRTC

* Eastern treads ltd says won tender for supplying tyre retreading materials to KSRTC Source text: bit.ly/2dstrI2 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)