Oct 4 (Reuters) - Renewable Energy Group Inc :

* Maximum commitment of lenders under revolving credit agreement to make revolving loans increased from $60.0 million to $150.0 million

* Amendment extends maturity date of revolving credit agreement to September 30, 2021

On September 30, 2016, co's units entered into a Joinder And Amendment No. 11 to credit agreement