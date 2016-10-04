FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Controlling shareholder reviews strategic options regarding stake in Uniwheels AG
October 4, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Controlling shareholder reviews strategic options regarding stake in Uniwheels AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Uniwheels AG :

* A majority shareholder, Uniwheels Holding (Malta) Ltd., reviews strategic options regarding its controlling stake, 61.29 pct in Uniwheels AG

* The process is at an initial stage and Uniwheels Holding does not exclude any scenario available, including a potential partial or full reduction of the controlling stake

* UNIWHEELS Holding has engaged an investment bank and legal advisors in the process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: and (Gdynia Newsroom)

