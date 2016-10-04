FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wabtec receives clearance from EU for proposed combination with Faiveley Transport
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wabtec receives clearance from EU for proposed combination with Faiveley Transport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

* Wabtec and Faiveley Transport receive clearance from European Commission for proposed combination

* Says approval is conditional upon a commitment to divest Faiveley Transport Gennevilliers

* Says acquisition of Faiveley family stake by Wabtec is expected to occur in Q4 of 2016

* Approval is conditional upon a commitment to divest Faiveley Transport Gennevilliers sintered brake material activity of faiveley transport

* Says both companies continue to cooperate with U.S. Department of Justice to reach approval for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

