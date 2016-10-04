BRIEF-Wabtec receives clearance from EU for proposed combination with Faiveley Transport

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
* Wabtec and Faiveley Transport receive clearance from European Commission for proposed combination
* Says approval is conditional upon a commitment to divest Faiveley Transport Gennevilliers
* Says acquisition of Faiveley family stake by Wabtec is expected to occur in Q4 of 2016
* Says both companies continue to cooperate with U.S. Department of Justice to reach approval for deal