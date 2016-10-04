FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Photocat: Agreement with Quandt Dachbanen revised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Photocat A/S :

* Revised its agreement with Quandt Dachbanen - Quandt Dachbanen is committed to minimum production of 600,000 sqm in 2017

* Revised revenue from this client alone in 2016 and 2017 is expected to be between 3 million and 6 million Danish crowns ($449,782-$899,564) for NOxOFF products

* Initially deal was expected to generate above 2.3 million crowns over two-year period

* Parties also agreed that Quandt Dachbanen will be distributor of Photocat garden product under new brand, aeropura, in Germany and Austria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6699 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

