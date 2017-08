Oct 4 (Reuters) - Photocat A/S :

* Enters distribution agreement with PICA for Swedish market

* Agreement will generate between 1 million and 3 million Danish crowns ($149,858-$449,573) through 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6730 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)