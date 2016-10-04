FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Altor Bioscience and NantKwest announces co-development agreement
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 2:16 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Altor Bioscience and NantKwest announces co-development agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - NantKwest Inc:

* Financial terms of this co-development are not disclosed

* Development agreement to advance innovative natural killer cell combination immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer

* Altor and Co will exclusively collaborate on development of therapeutic applications combining altor’s proprietary IL-15 superagonist

* Altor, Co to also exclusively collaborate single-chain t cell receptor/IL-2 fusion protein products with Co’s proprietary NK cell therapy platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.