a year ago
BRIEF-BP, Area 4 partners sign LNG sale and purchase agreement
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BP, Area 4 partners sign LNG sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* BP and Area 4 partners sign LNG sale and purchase agreement for offshore Mozambique

* Agreement covers purchase of LNG for over 20 years

* Agreement, which has been approved by the Government of Mozambique, is conditional on the fid being taken for the project,

* FID for project is currently expected by the end of 2016

* BP will use lng from contract to help meet its global supply commitments.

* Coral south floating lng facility is expected to have a capacity above 3.3 million tonnes per annum.

* Commercial details of the agreement were not disclosed Further company coverage:

